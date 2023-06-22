Dangers persist for nearly a million Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh: WHO
UN News | Updated: 22-06-2023 16:49 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 16:49 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Black Sea grain deal talks will be held in Geneva on Friday - RIA
GRAPHIC-Bangladesh's worst electricity crisis in a decade
15 people killed in collision between truck and bus in Bangladesh
Bangladesh left Pakistan behind in all sectors of economy in 2023-24: Report
Meghalaya: BSF seized 11,000 kg of sugar meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh