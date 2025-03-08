Left Menu

Women Accelerate Change: Surging Role in India's Used Car Market

Women in India are rapidly transforming the used car market, now constituting 46% of buyers. Their increasing preference for automatic hatchbacks and compact SUVs, particularly in metropolitan cities, signals a shift towards greater financial independence and breaking traditional barriers in vehicle ownership.

Women Accelerate Change: Surging Role in India's Used Car Market
Representative image (Photo source: https://www.pexels.com/search/women%20driver/). Image Credit: ANI
In recent years, women in India have significantly reshaped the landscape of the automotive sector, particularly in the used car market. Demonstrating growing empowerment both behind the wheel and in society, their participation is on the rise.

According to data from Spinny, women made up 16% of used car purchasers in 2023. This number grew to 26% in 2024 and dramatically increased to 46% by March 2025, reflecting a strong confidence in used car buying among women, as they dismantle traditional automotive ownership barriers.

A preference for automatic hatchbacks, chosen by 60% of women buyers for user-friendliness, as well as compact SUVs favored by 18%, demonstrates a clear trend. Models like the Renault Kwid, Hyundai Grand i10, and Maruti Suzuki Swift are exceptionally popular. In metropolitan areas, Delhi-NCR leads with 48% of women buyers, with Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Pune also showing substantial participation.

Remarkably, non-metropolitan cities such as Lucknow and Jaipur recorded a 20% growth in female car buyers, illustrating a nationwide trend of increasing female engagement in car ownership. Predominantly aged between 30 and 40, these women are part of an emerging demographic of young professionals seeking personal vehicles.

The surge in women car buyers marks a broader transition towards financial autonomy and societal norm-breaking. With special offers tailored to women, the experience of buying cars is becoming more inclusive. The increasing presence of women in driving roles signifies a transformative era for India's automotive industry, driven by trust, convenience, and personalized vehicle experiences. Each independent choice they make accelerates the ongoing revolution redefining the future of transportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

