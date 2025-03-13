Mixed Fortunes for Indian Auto Industry: February 2025 Sees Record Passenger Vehicle Sales Amid Decline in Two-Wheelers
In February 2025, India's auto industry showed diverse trends, with passenger and three-wheeler segments witnessing growth, while two-wheelers declined. Passenger vehicles achieved record sales with 3,77,689 units, and three-wheelers grew by 4.7%. However, two-wheeler sales fell by 9%. Positive consumer sentiment remains despite two-wheeler setbacks.
The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has unveiled its February 2025 report, highlighting variegated patterns in the Indian auto market. While passenger vehicles and three-wheelers experienced growth, two-wheelers suffered a decrease in sales.
Passenger vehicles reached unprecedented sales, with 3,77,689 units sold—a 1.9% increase from February 2024. Meanwhile, the three-wheeler segment grew by 4.7%, with passenger and goods carriers leading the charge. Conversely, E-rickshaws and E-carts faced notable declines.
The two-wheeler category faced a 9% downturn, with scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds contributing to the decrease. However, industry optimism persists, buoyed by upcoming festive seasons expected to boost consumer demand and close FY 2024-25 positively.
