Mixed Fortunes for Indian Auto Industry: February 2025 Sees Record Passenger Vehicle Sales Amid Decline in Two-Wheelers

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has unveiled its February 2025 report, highlighting variegated patterns in the Indian auto market. While passenger vehicles and three-wheelers experienced growth, two-wheelers suffered a decrease in sales.

Passenger vehicles reached unprecedented sales, with 3,77,689 units sold—a 1.9% increase from February 2024. Meanwhile, the three-wheeler segment grew by 4.7%, with passenger and goods carriers leading the charge. Conversely, E-rickshaws and E-carts faced notable declines.

The two-wheeler category faced a 9% downturn, with scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds contributing to the decrease. However, industry optimism persists, buoyed by upcoming festive seasons expected to boost consumer demand and close FY 2024-25 positively.

