Ultraviolette Unveils 'UV Space Station' in Patna: A New Era in Electric Mobility

Ultraviolette Motors, the esteemed manufacturer recognized for its 'Fastest Indian Motorcycle,' has officially opened its first experience center, named the UV Space Station, in Patna. This strategic launch marks a significant milestone in Ultraviolette's nationwide expansion and is the company's inaugural presence in East India, aimed at delivering a comprehensive brand experience to customers.

The cutting-edge UV Space Station, sprawling over 2,500 square feet, serves as a multifaceted hub. It offers sales, service, and test rides of Ultraviolette's high-performance electric motorcycles—the F77 MACH2 and F77 SuperStreet. The facility includes a dedicated service zone and UV SuperNova DC fast charging infrastructure, ensuring seamless support for both existing and potential customers.

Expressing enthusiasm, Narayan Subramaniam, CEO and Co-founder of Ultraviolette, stated, "This is a pivotal moment for Ultraviolette. Launching in the historic city of Patna, we aim to bring our innovative products closer to customers nationwide." Emphasizing Patna's strategic importance, Subramaniam highlighted the region's rich cultural heritage and economic potential, underscoring the company's commitment to providing unparalleled customer experiences.

The center features Ultraviolette's flagship motorcycles, redefining electric mobility with 40.2 hp, 100 Nm of torque, and a 0 to 60 km/h acceleration in just 2.8 seconds, powered by a 10.3 kWh battery offering a 323 km IDC range. Adding to its pioneering lineup, Ultraviolette introduced two new electric models—the advanced Tesseract scooter with integrated radar and safety features, and the Shockwave. Pre-bookings for these models are open online. (ANI)

