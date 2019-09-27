Odisha: Awareness campaign on climate change organised in Bhubaneswar

Scores of people including school children gathered near Ram temple in Bhubaneswar to participate in the foot march awareness campaign demanding the government to take urgent action on climate change. The campaign 'Global Climate Protest' was launched by the 'Unmukt Foundation' in collaboration with 'GO Green Army' in the city from the famous Ram Temple to Master canteen. This is in lieu of the global climate strikes, which are taking place in more than 150 countries.

The protesters, who walked for around 2 kilometres, were heard sloganeering by holding placards with the messages such - "No to Fossil Fuel, Save the Mother Earth and No destruction in the name of development." "We are doing this in order to protect our environment. Our country is getting destroyed in the name of development. We want the people and the government to take requisite measures to protect the environment. And this his how we can save human life on earth," one of the protestors said.

"If one looks closely, most of the carbon emission on earth is by 100 companies. They are also responsible for global warming. Bringing change in an individual's lifestyle alone is not going to help the environment. We are protesting to save the planet Earth," another protester Sangham Mitra Jana said. Notably, the march was taken out just days after sixteen youth activists including India's Ridhima Pandey and Swedish Greta Thunberg filed an "official complaint" before the United Nations Committee demanding the organisation to order member states to take actions for protecting children from the "devastating impacts" of climate change.

According to a statement by UNICEF, the complaint was filed through the Third Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Right of the Child, a voluntary mechanism which allows children or adults on their behalf to appeal directly to the United Nations for help if a country that has ratified the Protocol fails to provide a remedy for a rights violation. (ANI)

