International Development News
Development News Edition

West Bengal couple kicks off motorcycle campaign to 'save tigers'

With an aim to send out a loud message among the masses to save tigers, a couple in Kolkata has undertaken a motorbike tour kicking off a campaign "Journey For Tigers".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 10:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 10:37 IST
West Bengal couple kicks off motorcycle campaign to 'save tigers'
Rathindra Das with wife Gitanjali is on a motorcycle tour across the country to create awareness among people to save tiger.[Photo/ANI] . Image Credit: ANI

With an aim to send out a loud message among the masses to save tigers, a couple in Kolkata has undertaken a motorbike tour kicking off a campaign "Journey For Tigers". The duo - Rathindra Das and Gitanjali commenced their journey on February 15 from West Bengal and so far has visited as many as 28 states including Odisha and five Union territories.

"I start my tour of India with Gitanjali on February 15, 2019, with campaigning "Journey For Tigers" from West Bengal. We visit Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Panjab, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and many more states of India. We have completed 28 states with 35 thousand kilometers and convinced around 26,000 people on tour," said Rathindra Das while speaking to ANI. "The aim of this journey is to spread awareness among people about the actual role of tigers in human life. We can take a breath in the open sky due to forest and forest is only left out owing to tigers. We touch not only urban and rural areas but also tiger reserve centers of the states. I entered Satkosia tiger reserve in the morning in Odisha," he added.

Das also informed ANI that he got sponsorship from his social media connections and a couple of close friends. According to a report released by TRAFFIC, an international non-profit working on trade in wild animals and plants, an average of 124 tigers were killed each year between 2000 and 2018.

In the last 18 years, body parts of as many as 2,359 big cats were seized across 32 countries and territories globally, read the report Skin and Bones Unresolved: An Analysis of Tiger seizures from 2000-2018. Most of these seizures occurred in India, the last bastion of tigers. "There were a total of 1,142 seizure incidents worldwide. Out of these, 95.1 per cent (or 1,086 incidents) occurred in the 13 Asian tiger range countries, accounting for 2,241 tigers," according to the report.

"On average, 60 seizures were recorded annually, which means body parts from almost 124 tigers were seized each year. The top three countries with the highest number of seizure incidents were India (463 or 40.5 per cent of total seizures), China (126 or 11.0 per cent) and Indonesia (119 or 10.5 per cent)," it added. While these seizures also included parts of other animals -- mostly bears and elephants -- around 66 per cent were those of tigers. Tiger skin accounted for 40 per cent of the total seized parts (equivalent to 1,099 whole skins).

"Almost 58 tigers are estimated to have been poached for their skins on an average every year. The seizure of whole animals -- both live (382) and dead (416) -- has seen an upward trend since 2016. While a total of 798 whole animals (29.0 per cent of the total) were seized over this 19-year period, the proportion seized from just 2016-2018 alone ranged from 44.0 per cent to 73.0 per cent annually," the report read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Commemorative coin on Paramahansa Yogananda released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Post Diwali Delhi struggles to breathe as air quality turns 'hazardous'

Delhi and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad are again back to its annual encounter with the extreme air pollution post-Diwali. At around 10 in the morning, the air quality index AQI was docking at 423, whi...

UPDATE 5-Southern California firefighters brace for resurgence of extreme winds

Firefighters braced late on Tuesday for a resurgence of strong Santa Ana desert winds across Southern California after a day of light breezes helped them gain ground against a blaze displacing thousands of Los Angeles residents near the fam...

Hawks lose Young to injury, lose game to Heat

In a game marred by an injury to star Atlanta point guard Trae Young, the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler defeated the visiting Hawks 112-97 on Tuesday night. Atlantas John Collins led all scorers with 30 points. Miami rookie Tyler Herro had 19...

Davis' 40-point, 20-rebound night carries Lakers past Grizzlies

Anthony Davis scored 40 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in 31 minutes, and the Los Angeles Lakers used a third-quarter burst to roll past the Memphis Grizzlies 120-91 on Tuesday night. Davis set a franchise record for free throws made by hit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019