Delhi Pollution leads to formation of foam on river Yamuna

Post Diwali, the national capital and its adjoining regions have been experiencing a severe pollution crisis. The situation has become so grave that not only the air, even the water bodies situated in Delhi such as the Yamuna river near Kalindi Kunj area have become completely toxic. Recently, scores of helpless devotees on the occasion of Chhath Puja were forced to offer prayers to the sun god by immersing themselves in the toxic foam present inside the river Yamuna during the 4-day long festival.

The water of the river was very toxic and hazardous claimed a rower. "The water is very dirty from the past few days in the Yamuna. No one is doing anything to clean it up. Earlier we use to take bath in the river and drink its water. Now, no one comes here," a rower said.

He also told ANI that there are no fishes in the Yamuna due to lack of oxygen. Yamuna River fulfills three-quarters of the capital's water needs. Several polluting industrial units pollute the water of the river on a daily basis, regardless of the fact.

It should be noted, cleaning of Yamuna is also part of the Namami Gange Mission and Government of India has been supplementing the efforts of the states for checking the rising level of pollution of river Yamuna, a tributary of River Ganga, by providing financial assistance to states of Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in phased manner since 1993 under the Yamuna Action Plan (YAP). The Namami Gange Mission has been approved as the flagship programme by the Central government in June 2014 with a budget outlay of Rs 20,000 crore to accomplish the twin objectives of effective abatement of pollution, conservation and rejuvenation of national river Ganga. (ANI)

