International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi: No respite from pollution after drizzle, air quality remains poor

Drizzle on Thursday afternoon came with a hope that it will reduce the pollution level in the national capital; however the pollution charts did not project any relief for the residents.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 15:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 15:27 IST
Delhi: No respite from pollution after drizzle, air quality remains poor
Delhi received light rain showers on Thursday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Drizzle on Thursday afternoon came with a hope that it will reduce the pollution level in the national capital; however, the pollution charts did not project any relief for the residents. Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category with Air Quality Index (AQI) docking at 290, said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The organisation in its advisory stated that the pollution is not improving in the national capital due to the biomass fire counts observed on November 6 which were as high as 3,534. It also stated that the wind direction is not favourable for any stubble fire plume intrusion. "Western disturbances are the main reason behind the change in weather in Delhi/NCR. Light showers in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir are attributed to the Cyclone Maha remnants. The cyclone has weakened already, only remnants are left," said Kuldeep Srivastava, IMD-Delhi.

"Drastic improvement in air quality will only be observed in the case of heavy rains. Light showers and drizzles won't better the air quality much,' he added. Today, the minimum and maximum temperature of Delhi is hovering around 18 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius with the humidity at 51 per cent.

The Center-run SAFAR has advised people to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. "Take more breaks and do less intense activities. Asthmatics, keep medicine ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur. Heart patients, see doctor, if get palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue," it said in an advisory. (ANI)

Also Read: Subhash Chopra appointed Delhi Congress president

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Need to include emergency medicine, trauma care in undergraduate curriculum: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said there was a need to include emergency medicine and trauma care in the curriculum of undergraduate courses. Speaking at the 10th Asian Conference on Emergency Medicine here, Naidu highlighted t...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday the United States was not fulfilling its pledge to remove a Kurdish militia from a Syrian border region and he will raise the issue when he meets President Donald Trump next week.HONGKONG-PR...

BJP inaugurates its head office in Union Territory of Ladakh

The BJP on Thursday opened its head office in the newly constituted Union Territory of Ladakh, with its general secretary Arun Singh inaugurating the building in Leh. BJP media co-head Sanjay Mayukh said in a statement that the office will ...

Ipca Lab shares jump over 5 pc post Q2 results

Ipca Labratories shares on Thursday jumped over 5 per cent after the company reported a 63.27 per cent rise in consolidated net profit in the September 30 ended quarter. The scrip climbed 5.17 per cent to close at Rs 1,062.65 on the BSE. Du...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019