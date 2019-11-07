Delhi: No respite from pollution after drizzle, air quality remains poor

Drizzle on Thursday afternoon came with a hope that it will reduce the pollution level in the national capital; however, the pollution charts did not project any relief for the residents. Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category with Air Quality Index (AQI) docking at 290, said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The organisation in its advisory stated that the pollution is not improving in the national capital due to the biomass fire counts observed on November 6 which were as high as 3,534. It also stated that the wind direction is not favourable for any stubble fire plume intrusion. "Western disturbances are the main reason behind the change in weather in Delhi/NCR. Light showers in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir are attributed to the Cyclone Maha remnants. The cyclone has weakened already, only remnants are left," said Kuldeep Srivastava, IMD-Delhi.

"Drastic improvement in air quality will only be observed in the case of heavy rains. Light showers and drizzles won't better the air quality much,' he added. Today, the minimum and maximum temperature of Delhi is hovering around 18 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius with the humidity at 51 per cent.

The Center-run SAFAR has advised people to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. "Take more breaks and do less intense activities. Asthmatics, keep medicine ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur. Heart patients, see doctor, if get palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue," it said in an advisory. (ANI)

