Uttarakhand's Lohajung village receives snowfall, life comes to standstill

The normal life of people residing in Lohajung in Chamoli district came to a standstill after the village received knee-deep snow on Thursday. The entire area covered under a white sheet of sparkling snow.

Not only the lofty mountains but also the roofs of the houses and the branches of trees turned white. According to the India Meteorological Department, on Friday and Saturday, the sky will mainly be clear with the minimum and maximum temperatures ranging between 0 degrees Celsius and 5 degrees Celsius.

