Delhi, Punjab to be foggy tomorrow: IMD

Some isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are likely to be engulfed by fog tomorrow, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday. "Dense fog in isolated parts over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

The thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh. "Cold day conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Punjab," the IMD further stated. (ANI)

