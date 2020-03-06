Narkanda receives fresh snowfall

Narkanda town in Shimla district received fresh snowfall on Friday. The popular tourist destination, situated in the Shimla district, was covered in a thick cover of snow.

Shimla district is experiencing snowfall, hail and rainfall at Kufri, Fagu, Narkanda, Khadapathar and areas of Chaupal from the past couple of days rendering roads slippery. The deep snow on the roads restricted movement of cars. People have been advised to drive cautiously as slippery conditions might exist on roads in higher reaches. (ANI)

