Heavy snowfall in Uttarkashi brings normal life to standstill

Normal life was thrown out of gear in Uttarakhand as some of the areas of the state received heavy snowfall on Sunday, affecting road connectivity, electricity and water supply.

  • Uttarkashi (Uttarkashi)
  • Updated: 15-03-2020 10:08 IST
  • Created: 15-03-2020 10:08 IST
Indian Army carrying out snow clearing operations in Uttarakashi [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Snow clearing operations and relief measures have been carried out by the Indian Army to bring back normalcy in the region. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), in Uttarkashi, the sky will partly be cloudy with the possibility of rain and thunderstorm today.

The temperature for the next two days would be oscillating between 6 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

