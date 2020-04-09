India will do everything possible to help humanity's fight against COVID-19: PM Modi

India will do everything possible to help humanity's fight against COVID-19: PM ModiPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 10:54 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 10:54 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India will do everything possible to help the humanity's fight against COVID-19, responding to US President Donald Trump who thanked India for the decision to allow the export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine\R. "Fully agree with you President @realDonaldTrump. Times like these bring friends closer," Modi tweeted.
The India-US partnership is stronger than ever, he said. "India shall do everything possible to help humanity's fight against COVID-19," the prime minister said.
Trump described Modi as "terrific" for allowing the export of hydroxychloroquine to the US, seen as a possible cure for COVID-19, saying India's help in the extraordinary times "will not be forgotten". India, the largest producer of hydroxychloroquine, agreed to lift the ban on the export of the medicine to the US after Trump spoke to Modi on phone last week.
"Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!," Trump said in a tweet..
