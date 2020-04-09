We shall win this together: PM Modi to Prez Trump on coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India will do everything possible to help humanity's fight against COVID-19, responding to US President Donald Trump thanking him for allowing the export of antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ). HCQ is deemed as a possible cure for the deadly coronavirus.

"We shall win this together," Modi said, responding to a tweet by President Trump. "Fully agree with you President @realDonaldTrump. Times like these bring friends closer," he said, adding that the India-US partnership is "stronger than ever".

"India shall do everything possible to help humanity's fight against COVID-19," the prime minister said. Earlier, in a tweet, President Trump had thanked India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ, saying it would not be forgotten.

"Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight," he had said. President Trump and Prime Minister Modi spoke over the phone last week. During the call, Trump had requested Modi to lift the hold on the American order of hydroxychloroquine, of which India is a major producer.

