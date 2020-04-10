Deshmukh must quit over travel nod to Wadhawans: Somaiya

Deshmukh must quit over travel nod to Wadhawans: SomaiyaPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2020 11:07 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 11:07 IST
Senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Friday demanded the resignation of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh over the permission given to DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, accused of financial fraud, to travel despite the ongoing lockdown. He said the government's action against Amitabh Gupta, Principal Secretary (special) in the home department, who has been sent on compulsory leave following the incident, was mere "window dressing".
The former Lok Sabha MP sought to know on whose instructions Deshmukh told Gupta to provide VVIP treatment to the "fraudulent" Wadhawan brothers. "Sending Gupta on leave is nothing but window dressing. We want resignation of Anil Deshmukh," Somaiya said in a video statement.
Earlier in the day, Deshmukh announced that Gupta, whogave permission to the Wadhawans to travel to Mahabaleshwar, a popular hill station in Satara district, has been sent on compulsory leave. The bureaucrat had issued a letter exempting the Wadhawans from the lockdown norms citing a family emergency.
Deshmukh said the decision has been taken after discussion with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. According to local police officials, the Wadhawan family along with others travelled from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar on Wednesday evening in their cars, even when both Pune and Satara districts are sealed amid the ongoing lockdown for containing coronavirus.
Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan are accused in Yes Bank and DHFL fraud cases..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
People should use masks while stepping out of their homes: Uddhav Thackeray.
Lok Sabha Speaker urges MPs to contribute Rs 1 crore from MPLADs funds to fight COVID-19
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urges MPs to allocate Rs 1 cr from their MPLADS fund for coronavirus relief.
BMC seals area around Uddhav Thackeray's residence after tea seller suspected of contracting COVID-19
Modi accepted Uddhav Thackeray's suggestion that religious leaders should be asked to refrain from holding large gatherings: Maha CMO