Wadhawans have close ties with Pawar, NCP leaders: Somaiya

Senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Friday alleged that the Wadhawan family, whose members were granted permission to travel to Mahabaleshwar despite the lockdown, has close ties with NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other leaders of the party. DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, accused in Yes Bank and DHFL fraud cases, were given permission to travel from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar along with others even when both Pune and Satara districts are sealed amid the ongoing lockdown for containing coronavirus.

Somaiya said there has to be "some political influence" behind IPS officer Amitabh Gupta's letter exempting the Wadhawans from the lockdown norms citing a family emergency. He also demanded state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's resignation over the issue.

However, the NCP trashed Somaiya's charges against the party leaders and derided him for being known for making "irresponsible" statements. Talking to PTI, Somaiya said, "The closeness of Sharad Pawar and NCP leaders with Wadhawans is well-known. Anil Deshmukh should own up the responsibility and quit." "There has to be some political influence behind Gupta's letter to allow passage of the Wadhawans to Mahableshwar during the lockdown," he added.

He also said that the government's action against Gupta, who has been sent on compulsory leave following the incident, was mere "window dressing". Earlier in the day, Deshmukh announced that Gupta, who gave permission to the Wadhawans to travel to Mahabaleshwar, a popular hill station in Satara district, has been sent on compulsory leave. He said the decision has been taken after discussion with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Somaiya said that he has written to Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba demanding immediate dismissal of Gupta, "who described the Wadhawans as his friends" even as they have ignored the ED summons and against whom the CBI has issued non bailable warrant. Somaiya said he has filed a criminal complaint against Gupta at Mulund Police Station against Gupta for protecting the Wadhwan brothers.

He demanded that the police file an FIR and arrest Gupta. Maharashtra minister and NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik hit back at Somaiya over his remarks targeted at the party leaders.

"Somaiya has been talking a lot about the Wadhawan issue...we must all remember that Somaiya is known for his frivolous statements and was denied a candidature of his party for the same. One must not pay attention to his irresponsible, unsubstantiated talks," Malik said. Malik praised Anil Deshmukh for promptly setting up an inquiry into the matter against Gupta for allowing the Wadhawans to travel.

Malik also said the BJP-led central government can probe into the matter as the IAS and IPS officers come under the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). Maharashtra Housing Minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad said that Gupta had indeed issued the letter, but wondered how come party president Sharad Pawar's name was linked to the episode by the BJP.

"The BJP leadership knows they cannot do without taking Pawar Saheb's name. How is Pawar Saheb related to this? You (BJP leaders) have been doing this for the past 50 years," Awhad said. The minister said the BJP should rather praise the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for taking quick steps to send Gupta on compulsory leave at 12 am "when the BJP leaders were fast asleep".

"This is such a strong government. He (Uddhav Thackeray) is our chief minister, while Pawar Saheb is our Bhishmacharya," Awhad said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.