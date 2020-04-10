Virus: Maha MLC asks govt to double salary of frontline staff

Virus: Maha MLC asks govt to double salary of frontline staffPTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 10-04-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 17:20 IST
Maharashtra NCP MLC SatishChavan on Friday demanded that the state government double thesalaries of frontline staff fighting the novel coronavirusoutbreak
In a letter to state deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar,the MLC said such incentives were being provided by Haryana,which has doubled salaries, and Odisha, which has given threemonths salary in advance to such staff.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
