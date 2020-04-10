Virus: Maha MLC asks govt to double salary of frontline staff

Maharashtra NCP MLC SatishChavan on Friday demanded that the state government double thesalaries of frontline staff fighting the novel coronavirusoutbreak

In a letter to state deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar,the MLC said such incentives were being provided by Haryana,which has doubled salaries, and Odisha, which has given threemonths salary in advance to such staff.

