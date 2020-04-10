Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus: 161 cyber cases filed in Maha, hate speeches on top

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 19:02 IST
Virus: 161 cyber cases filed in Maha, hate speeches on top

Mumbai, Apr 10 ( PTI) The Maharashtra Cyber has registered 161 offences for circulation of hate speeches, fake news and rumours on social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsAapp, Instagram and Twitter in connection with the novel coronavirus outbreak, a senior police official said on Friday. Maharashtra Cyber Superintendent of Police Balsing Rajput said there was rise in hate speeches on such platforms.

"Out of the total cases we have registered, 73 are for hate speeches. So far we have arrested 39 people and 33 have been identified for further action. Our data shows 30 cases have been registered for fake news, rumours regarding the virus outbreak," he said. "We are trying to make people aware of this menace through social media handles of each district. Platforms and intermediaries are being notified to filter fake news videos and posts. People should not forward such news and inform us about those spreading them," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Congress urges PM to intervene, talk to US govt to prevent job losses of H-1B visa holders.

Congress urges PM to intervene, talk to US govt to prevent job losses of H-1B visa holders....

34,010 FIRs in Maharashtra for lockdown violation

The police in Maharashtra have registered 34,010 First Information Reports FIRs so far for violation of coronavirus lockdown across the state, an official release said on Friday. The highest number of FIRs were registered in Pune 4,317, as ...

SPECIAL REPORT-Married for 50 years, a couple are separated by the coronavirus

This is a love story. It began 50 years ago over an apple strudel in Paris, but Howard Smith says he has no time for romantic notions about the past. Right now hes worried about how the story will end. Howard, an abstract artist, is a man w...

Pak SC benches to resume work from Apr 13 despite rise in coronavirus cases

Pakistans Supreme Court will gradually resume work from April 13 despite increase in the coronavirus cases in the country, according to a media report. The apex court decided to resume the functioning of its all benches even as the coronavi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020