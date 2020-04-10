Virus: 161 cyber cases filed in Maha, hate speeches on top

Mumbai, Apr 10 ( PTI) The Maharashtra Cyber has registered 161 offences for circulation of hate speeches, fake news and rumours on social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsAapp, Instagram and Twitter in connection with the novel coronavirus outbreak, a senior police official said on Friday. Maharashtra Cyber Superintendent of Police Balsing Rajput said there was rise in hate speeches on such platforms.

"Out of the total cases we have registered, 73 are for hate speeches. So far we have arrested 39 people and 33 have been identified for further action. Our data shows 30 cases have been registered for fake news, rumours regarding the virus outbreak," he said. "We are trying to make people aware of this menace through social media handles of each district. Platforms and intermediaries are being notified to filter fake news videos and posts. People should not forward such news and inform us about those spreading them," he added.

