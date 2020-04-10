Trump, Putin discuss coronavirus, global energy markets

Trump, Putin discuss coronavirus, global energy marketsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 20:47 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday about the coronavirus and energy markets, the White House said.
"President Trump and President Putin discussed the latest efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic and maintain stability in global energy markets. The two leaders also covered critical bilateral and global issues," according to White House spokesman Judd Deere.
