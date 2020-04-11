Combating COVID-19: Telangana extends lockdown till April 30
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday announced the extension of lockdown in the State till April 30.ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 11-04-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 21:53 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday announced the extension of lockdown in the State till April 30. The development comes after the video conference meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with all Chief Ministers wherein they discussed the coronavirus and lockdown situation in the country.
In the meeting, which took place on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi had said that there seems to be a consensus among the States on the extension of lockdown by another two weeks. Odisha and Punjab have already announced the extension of lockdown in their respective States amid surging COVID-19 cases in the country.
Last month, Prime Minister Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown, which is slated to end on April 14 in order to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. So far, 503 positive cases have been reported in the State, of which 393 are active cases and 96 have been discharged. 14 deaths have been reported in the State till now. (ANI)
