Left Menu
Development News Edition

Joe Biden wins Alaska primary

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-04-2020 11:40 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 11:38 IST
Joe Biden wins Alaska primary
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, was declared the winner of the Alaska primary after the state shifted to postal voting due to the coronavirus pandemic. The state's ballots were sent out before Biden's rival Bernie Sanders pulled out of the race last week, meaning the Vermont senator also took a proportion of the vote.

However Biden emerged as the clear winner with 55.3 percent of the vote ON Saturday and nine of the state's 15 delegates, Alaska Democrats tweeted from the party's official account. Sanders took 44.7 percent of the votes and eight delegates, according to the tweet.

He has stressed he will remain on the ballot and seek to gain as many delegates as possible in order to "exert significant influence" over the direction of the party. Biden, like most Americans, is under stay-at-home orders due to the global coronavirus pandemic and has marked becoming the de facto 2020 nominee with press releases and comments broadcast online from his basement.

He has urged Sanders supporters to join his campaign, which already has the backing of nearly all other ex-rivals in the race including senators Kamala Harris and Amy Klobuchar, and former Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Seven people arrested from gurdwara after attack on police team in Patiala district: officials.

Seven people arrested from gurdwara after attack on police team in Patiala district officials....

Chappell cites Tendulkar, Redpath's examples to win battle against COVID-19

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has compared the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with a five-day game, saying the need of the hour for every individual is to display patience, determination and initiative -- key attributes of a Test cricket...

We now plan to fight it in court: lyricists Sameer on remix trend

Popular lyricist Sameer Anjaan is miffed with the trend of recreations as the original writers and composers are never duly credited in the new versions, an act, he said, which can only be corrected by fighting it out in the court. Sameer, ...

Pak reports 254 new infections, death toll due to coronavirus reaches 86

Pakistans coronavirus has cases reached 5,038 with 254 new infections reported, while 14 more people died due to the disease, taking the death toll in the country to 86, health officials said on Sunday. The Ministry of National Health Servi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020