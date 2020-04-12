Left Menu
People living in 33 hotspot areas will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms: Delhi Health Minister

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 14:36 IST
Union Health Minister Satyendar Jain speaks to ANI in New Delhi [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Union Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said that people residing in all the 33 hotspots areas of the national capital will be screened for coronavirus symptoms. Speaking to ANI, Jain said, "Special attention is being paid to the 33 areas which are sealed. Most importantly every individual in all houses is being screened. If someone is even a little symptomatic, they are being tested to see that they do not spread the infection."

The number of coronavirus hotspots in Delhi increased to 33 on Saturday when three more areas were added to the list. Thirty three areas in Delhi have been declared as 'containment zones' in a bid to contain coronavirus spread.Areas around House No-A 176, Deoli Extension; A-30 Mansarovar Garden; and Street nos. 1 to 10, C block, Jahangirpuri have been declared as 'containment zones' by the Delhi government after COVID-19 cases emergedrom these areas.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi reached 1,069 on Saturday with 166 new cases reported in the metropolis. According to the Union Health Ministry, the tally of the country's novel coronavirus cases increased to 8356 on Sunday. Of these, 716 have been cured and discharged, and 273 have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

