Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday Britain "will defeat" coronavirus, in a video message released by Downing Street as he left hospital following intensive care treatment for the disease

"We will defeat this coronavirus and defeat it together," the 55-year-old leader said, seated and dressed in a suit and tie

"Though the struggle is by no means over, we are now making progress in this incredible national battle."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.