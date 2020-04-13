Former Union Minister MV Rajasekharan passes away

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader MV Rajasekharan passed away at a private hospital here on Monday. He was 91. He had served as the Union Minister of State for Planning in the UPA-led Congress government headed by Manmohan Singh.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa condoled the demise of Rajashekharan. Rajashekharan, son in law of former Karnataka Chief Minister S Nijalingappa, was an authority on rural economy and had set up an institute to make studies on rural development. He represented Kanakapura constituency in Lok Sabha and was known for value-based politics, Yediyurappa said.

"May his soul rest in peace and may God give the strength to his family and followers to bear this loss", he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.