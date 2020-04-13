Rajya Sabha to have election to post of Deputy Chairman, Harivansh's first term as member ends
By Amit Kumar Janata Dal (United) leader Harivansh has been re-elected for a fresh term for Rajya Sabha but there will be election to the post of Deputy Chairman of the House as his first term ended on April 9.
Harivansh was among five candidates elected unopposed to the upper house from Bihar in the biennial elections. However, the new members have not been able to take oath due to conditions created by COVID-19. A total of 37 candidates were elected unopposed to the upper house in the biennial elections. Officials said that when the term of a member ends, his term as Deputy Chairman also ends.
Harivansh was elected Deputy Chairman in August 2018 as an NDA candidate. Election to the post of Deputy Chairman is likely to be on the agenda of Rajya Sabha when it meets next. There is likelihood of Harivansh being considered as NDA candidate again as he has had a relatively short tenure in the post. (ANI)
