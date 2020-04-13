Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajya Sabha to have election to post of Deputy Chairman, Harivansh's first term as member ends

Janata Dal (United) leader Harivansh has been re-elected for a fresh term for Rajya Sabha but there will be election to the post of Deputy Chairman of the House as his first term ended on April 9.

ANI | Updated: 13-04-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 12:44 IST
Rajya Sabha to have election to post of Deputy Chairman, Harivansh's first term as member ends
Harivansh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Amit Kumar Janata Dal (United) leader Harivansh has been re-elected for a fresh term for Rajya Sabha but there will be election to the post of Deputy Chairman of the House as his first term ended on April 9.

Harivansh was among five candidates elected unopposed to the upper house from Bihar in the biennial elections. However, the new members have not been able to take oath due to conditions created by COVID-19. A total of 37 candidates were elected unopposed to the upper house in the biennial elections. Officials said that when the term of a member ends, his term as Deputy Chairman also ends.

Harivansh was elected Deputy Chairman in August 2018 as an NDA candidate. Election to the post of Deputy Chairman is likely to be on the agenda of Rajya Sabha when it meets next. There is likelihood of Harivansh being considered as NDA candidate again as he has had a relatively short tenure in the post. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Nagpur: 4 of 14 new coronavirus patients Nizamuddin attendees

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Italian FA hopes for coronavirus testing, return to training in May

Italys football federation hopes that players can be tested for the new coronavirus at the start of May to prepare for the season to restart, its president Gabriele Gravina has said. Serie A has been suspended since March 9 because of the c...

Japan faces higher risk of job losses, data analysis shows

Japan may see new hirings slow and job losses increase, particularly among service-sector firms struggling to cope with the intensifying pain of the coronavirus crisis, according to an analysis of survey data by a private think-tank. Dai-ic...

Shailene Woodley opens up about struggle with 'very scary physical situation' in her early 20s

American actor Shailene Woodley recently opened up about a health scare in her early 20s that got in the way of her career. According to Fox News, the 28-year-olf film producer told The New York Times, I havent spoken much about this yet pu...

Japan govt: No plans at moment to extend state of emergency to other regions

Japans government said on Monday it saw no reason at the moment to extend its state of emergency beyond Tokyo and a handful of other cities around the country.So far we have not been informed of any expert evidence suggesting that the state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020