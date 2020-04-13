Left Menu
Honouring sanitation warriors, a true tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary: VHP

Describing Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar as a "Yug Purush", the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday announced that it will celebrate his birth anniversary by honouring the sanitation warriors fighting against COVID-19 and would be distributing safety masks, hand gloves and sanitizers among them.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 20:30 IST
Honouring sanitation warriors, a true tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary: VHP
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Describing Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar as a "Yug Purush", the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday announced that it will celebrate his birth anniversary by honouring the sanitation warriors fighting against COVID-19 and would be distributing safety masks, hand gloves and sanitizers among them. "This time on the birth anniversary of Babasaheb, big and elaborate programs like garlanding his statues, Kumbh Mela at Parliament street, are not possible due to the crisis of COVID-19 pandemic but still the corona terror cannot stop the countrymen from paying homage to their great man," said VHP's Working President Alok Kumar.

He added that Babasaheb was a "Yug Purush" who fought against untouchability, casteism and social discrimination. "The VHP will celebrate his birth anniversary by honouring the COVID-19 sanitation warriors. safety masks, hand gloves and sanitizers would be distributed among them," he said in a statement.

Making an appeal to the countrymen, Kumar said that while staying at home, observing the lockdown and anti-corona guidelines and protocols, everyone should sit before a picture of Babasaheb, listen to inspiring themes from his life and times, and reiterate the vow to re-build a harmonious society. "Today our sanitation workers are acting like warriors in the war against the Coronavirus pandemic. By honouring them, we shall pay our true tributes to Babasaheb," he added.

Remembering Babasaheb, Kumar said that he had suffered from the brunt of "casteism" and "deprivation" since his childhood. "Despite these humiliations, without any bitterness in his mind and heart, he fought throughout his life to build a harmonious society," he said.

Ambedkar was an outstanding warrior of 'social justice', said Kumar adding that he had said that if self-refinement, grace and dignity are attained by being free from untouchability, then not only will the Dalit society itself progress, but its chivalry and wisdom prove to be a factor for the country's progress. Recalling Babasaheb's words in the concluding meeting of the Constituent Assembly, Kumar said that the VHP will continue to work to build a society that is free from untouchability and upholds and celebrates justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. (ANI)

