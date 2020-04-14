Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says he is very close to completing a plan to reopen US

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2020 07:32 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 07:32 IST
Trump says he is very close to completing a plan to reopen US

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he was very close to completing a plan to reopen the country. As a result of the deadly spread of the novel coronavirus, more than 95 per cent of the country's 330 million population are under stay-at-home order. The social mitigation guidelines have been in place for a month now and will continue till April 30.

"I've been having many discussions with my team and top experts and we're very close to completing a plan to open our country hopefully even ahead of schedule, and that's so important,” Trump told reporters at his White House news conference on coronavirus. Trump said that his administration will soon finalise new and very important guidelines to give governors the information they need to start safely opening their states.

"My administration's plan and corresponding guidelines will give the American people the confidence they need to begin returning to normal life,” he said. “That's what we want. We want to have our country open, we want to return to normal life. Our country is going to be open and it's going to be successfully opened, and we'll be explaining over very short number of days exactly what is going to be,” he said. On Tuesday, he plans to announce a second task force consisting of eminent people from various walks of life. The task force would recommend him on reopening the country's economy.

The impact of coronavirus on the US economy has been devastating. New York, the epicenter of coronavirus in the US, has come to a standstill, the booming tourism and travel industry has come to a halt, a record number of millions of people have lost their jobs. It has spent a whooping USD2.2 trillion as part of its efforts to stimulate the economy, but has failed to make any impact so far. In the past, Trump has asserted that the American economy is not meant that way and people need to come out and work. “We want to have our country open, we want to return to normal life,” he said.

“Our country is going to be open and it's going to be successfully opened, and we'll be explaining over very short number of days exactly what is going to be -- we've also, as you've probably heard, developed a committee. We're actually calling in a number of committees with the most prominent people in the country, the most successful people in the various fields. And we'll be announcing them tomorrow,” he said. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that he and the president reviewed a very broad list of over 100 business people that are going to help advise him on what needs to be done to reopen the economy.

“We want to make sure and again the combination of economic impact payments, small business payments, enhanced unemployment insurance. The president made very clear we want to make sure that hard-working Americans have liquidity while we wait to reopen the government,” he said. The president is expected to make a decision on this later this week. “Is it possible to reopen the economy on May the 1st?” Trump was asked. “I don't want to say that. You'll be hearing over the next few days,” Trump said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Australia, New Zealand flatten virus curve but keep lockdowns intact

Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday brushed aside calls for an easing of tough restrictions on travel and public gatherings despite their success in curbing the spread of COVID-19. The number of new coronavirus cases in the neighbouring na...

JUNO Growth Fund is best-performing KiwiSaver growth fund

Data from Morningstar, the fund investment research firm, reveals that the JUNO Growth Fund was the top-performing KiwiSaver growth fund for the 12 months to 31 March 2020.MoneyHub Researcher Christopher Walsh saidThe ANZOneAnswer fund, the...

China tightens Russian border checks, approves experimental coronavirus vaccine trials

China has approved early-stage human tests for two experimental vaccines to combat the new coronavirus as it battles to contain imported cases, especially from neighbouring Russia, the new front line in the war on COVID-19.Russia has become...

Horse racing-Saudi Cup withholds prize money after trainer Servis charged

Organisers of the Saudi Cup, the worlds richest horse race, have said they will withhold the 20 million prize purse pending the completion of an internal investigation after winning trainer Jason Servis was indicted in a doping scheme. Serv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020