Amid lockdown, people's way of celebrating festivals at homes is motivational, praiseworthy: PM

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 11:20 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 11:20 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to nation on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the way people are following lockdown guidelines and celebrating festivals at their respective homes with simplicity is "motivational" and "praiseworthy". The Prime Minister announced the extension of lockdown till May 3, during his address to the nation.

"This is the time for various festivals in different parts of the country. With Baisakhi, Pohela Boishakh, Puthandu, Bohag Bihu, the new year has started in different states. Amid lockdown, the way people of the country are following the guidelines and celebrating the festivals at their homes with simplicity, all this is motivational and praiseworthy," Modi said. He underlined that India's fight against COVID-19 is moving ahead "very strongly" and the country has been able to avert considerable damage due to sacrifice of the countrymen.

"India's fight against coronavirus epidemic is moving ahead very strongly. Because of your sacrifice so far, India has been able to avert considerable damage from coronavirus. I know how many problems you had to face. Somebody has trouble getting food, somebody has trouble commuting and someone is away from home," the Prime Minister said. "But for the sake of the country, you are performing your duties like a disciplined soldier. This is the power which is inherent in 'We The People of India' in our Constitution. On the birth anniversary of Babasaheb (Ambedkar), this demonstration of our collective power and this resolution is a true tribute to him," he added.

India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 10,363 including 8,988 active cases, 1,035 cured/discharged and 339 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

