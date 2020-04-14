Left Menu
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Tuesday paid tributes to father of the Indian Constitution, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, on his 129th birth anniversary.

Ambedkar birth anniversary: Nadda pays tribute, criticises Congress for not giving him Bharat Ratna
BJP National President JP Nadda paid tributes to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 129th birth anniversary. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Tuesday paid tributes to father of the Indian Constitution, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, on his 129th birth anniversary. "India will always be grateful to Baba Saheb Ambedkar for his contributions in the fields of society, economy, and constitution. As BJP workers, we also get inspiration from Baba Saheb's work to bring reforms in the fields of politics, society, and economy," he said.

He also took a dig at the Congress party for not conferring the country's highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna, upon Dr Ambedkar. "Congress did not give Baba Saheb the respect he should have been given while he was alive. Bharat Ratna was conferred upon him after his four decades of his death. But BJP governments have been making a systematic effort to make his resolutions a reality," he said.

BR Ambdekar died on December 6, 1956. He was posthumously conferred with the Bharat Ratna in 1990 during the VP Singh government. Commonly known as Babasaheb, he dedicated his life to working for the upliftment of untouchables, women, and labourers.

Born into a poor Dalit family on April 14, 1891, Ambedkar became independent India's first law minister, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution and a founding father of the Republic of India. He also campaigned against the social discrimination of Dalits and inspired the Dalit Buddhist Movement in 1956. Ambedkar was awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously in 1990. (ANI)

