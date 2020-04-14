Left Menu
Delhi to fully implement lockdown measures: Kejriwal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 12:48 IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said Delhi would fully implement lockdown measures announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the COVID-19 spread

In a televised address to the nation on Tuesday morning, the prime minister announced that the current lockdown will be extended till May 3.  "Delhi will fully implement PM's lockdown measures," Kejriwal tweeted. Modi said implementation of the lockdown will be strictly ensured in the coming days to ensure that the coronavirus does not spread to new areas.

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

