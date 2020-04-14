Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manipur CM pays tribute to Ambedkar

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 14-04-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 17:04 IST
Manipur CM pays tribute to Ambedkar

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday paid tribute to Dr Bhimrao Babasaheb Ambedkar on the occasion of his 129th birth anniversary. In a video message, Biren said Ambedkar was a social reformer, who worked for the emancipation of the downtrodden.

Ambedkar provided Indians with a Constitution which includes everything - social justice, equal rights to all and freedom of expression, he said. Following his approach, the state government has formulated schemes to provide disabled and elderly people with financial assistance, the chief minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

India Inc stands by lockdown extension call; seeks stimulus package to rebuild economy

India Inc on Tuesday said the nationwide lockdown extension was necessary to avert a humanitarian crisis, but insisted on the need for a stimulus package to rebuild the economy hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.&#160; Earlier in the day, ...

Weakness in tiles industry to exacerbate due to COVID-19: Report

The continuation of lockdown to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the country is likely to exacerbate the weakness in the tiles industry following low global demand and a prevailing weak domestic demand scenario, according to a report. The...

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

Nearly 2 million people globally have been infected and more than 119,200 have died, according to a Reuters tally of official figures.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open httpstmsnrt.rs3aIRuz7 i...

Mexico-Trump oil deal raises question: At what cost?

Mexicos leader has incurred a debt with U.S. President Donald Trump by accepting U.S. help to end a standoff over global oil cuts, triggering concern the American president will in return make the country pay on issues like migration and se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020