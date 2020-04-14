Manipur CM pays tribute to Ambedkar

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday paid tribute to Dr Bhimrao Babasaheb Ambedkar on the occasion of his 129th birth anniversary. In a video message, Biren said Ambedkar was a social reformer, who worked for the emancipation of the downtrodden.

Ambedkar provided Indians with a Constitution which includes everything - social justice, equal rights to all and freedom of expression, he said. Following his approach, the state government has formulated schemes to provide disabled and elderly people with financial assistance, the chief minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.