PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 19:29 IST
Pay tribute to Ambedkar by reading preamble at home, providing relief to poor: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged people on Tuesday to pay their tributes to B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary by reading the preamble to the Constitution and contributing as much as possible to help the needy during the COVID-19 pandemic. In an audio message, Priyanka Gandhi highlighted that Ambedkar used to say be educated, organised and struggle, adding that this is the "guiding principle for us".

Paying rich tributes to the architect of the Constitution on his 129th birth anniversary, the Congress general secretary said Ambedkar had a massive contribution in the building of India. The work done by him for Dalits, deprived and backwards can never be forgotten by the country, she said.

"Every year we celebrate the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, but this time due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are not able to get out of our homes," she said. "I appeal to everyone that on this birth anniversary of Babasaheb, people should read the preamble of the Constitution at home and then provide as much relief as possible to the needy in their areas while adhering to the guidelines of the lockdown," Priyanka Gandhi said.

It was Ambedkar's dream that all the poor, farmers and every Indian should get their rights, and no one should sleep empty stomach, the Congress leader said, adding "we have to ensure this". Earlier in a tweet, Priyanka Gandhi said Ambedkar's Constitution emphasised on equality and brotherhood.

"Today, on the day of his birth anniversary, we are entering the second phase of the lockdown," she said. "At such a time, the resolution of equality and brotherhood needs to be reinforced more firmly." Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also paid tributes to the great social reformer and chief architect of the Constitution. PTI ASK HMB.

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

