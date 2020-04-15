Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP govt to deposit Rs 1,000 in migrant labourers' accounts: Shivraj Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced that Rs 1,000 would be credited in the accounts of the migrant labourers who are stranded in other states, amid the nationwide lockdown enforced to contain the spread of COVID-19.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 15-04-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 15:08 IST
MP govt to deposit Rs 1,000 in migrant labourers' accounts: Shivraj Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaking to ANI on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced that Rs 1,000 would be credited in the accounts of the migrant labourers who are stranded in other states, amid the nationwide lockdown enforced to contain the spread of COVID-19. "Today, we have decided that Rs 1,000 would be deposited in every labourer's account. I appeal to all the migrated labourers that there is no need to worry. In case, more money is required, the money shall be credited in the accounts. In the times of trouble, the government stands in solidarity with you all," Chouhan, who took oath as Chief Minister on March 23, told ANI.

Apart from the depositing of money to the labourers' accounts, Chouhan said that he is in talks with chief ministers of other states to arrange food and water for migrant labourers. "Many workers of Madhya Pradesh are stranded in other states and are unable to return homes due to the extension of the national lockdown. We have even spoken to other state chief ministers as well for the workers' accommodation and food," he added.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation, announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3 to stop the further spread of COVID-19. In order to ensure that money is transferred into the accounts, Chouhan requested all MPs and MLAs to maintain a database of all the labourers stranded in other areas so that accounts are created and the money is deposited.

As labourers find it difficult to find work after the harvesting season is over, the Chief Minister said that in view of the situation, arrangements for their food would be made as well. "I have instructed all collectors to make arrangements for the labourers. There should not be a shortage of ration for them as well," he stated.

Speaking on labourers not having ration cards, Chouhan said, "We would provide two-month ration free of cost -- five kg for every person. But if people do not have ration cards, they would also be given ration cards as well." "We will not let our brothers and sisters go hungry in this time of crisis," he added.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 730 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state so far, out of which 51 patients have recovered and 50 have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Geneva baby's arrival shows life goes on amid coronavirus chaos

Her parents were infected with COVID-19 last month, the maternity unit was operating under lockdown and their relatives live across closed borders, yet like millions of other babies, Bertille arrived without a hitch.Arnaud Joal, a 34-year-o...

6 IAS officers tasked to tackle COVID-19 outbreak in Bhubaneswar

Odisha government has given the additional charge to six senior IAS officers to tackle COVID-19 outbreak in the capital city, as the total coronavirus cases increased to 46 on Wednesday. These officers will oversee the containment activitie...

Ready Assist offers free emergency vehicle breakdown service

Hyderabad, Apr 15 PTI Ready Assist, a Bengaluru-based 24x7 roadside assistance provider, has come forward to provide free breakdown service to doctors, police and emergency vehicles. The company would assist them with technical support to r...

Japan sees more CIVID-19 patients and a dire projection

About 850,000 people could be seriously sickened by the coronavirus in Japan and almost half of them could die if no social distancing or other measures are followed, according to a government-commissioned estimate released on Wednesday. Ja...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020