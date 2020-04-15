Left Menu
Development News Edition

War of hashtags on Twitter as street politics lies dormant

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 19:57 IST
War of hashtags on Twitter as street politics lies dormant

Politics on streets may have come to a grinding halt due to the coronavirus crisis, but social media is helping party workers to carry on the usual slugfest. The latest `hashtag' campaign in Maharashtra targets Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

#UddhavResign began to circulate on Twitter since Tuesday night, hours after migrant workers gathered in large numbers in suburban Bandra, demanding transport facilities for returning to their home states. Those who used this hashtag criticised Thackeray's handling of the incident as well as that of the overall pandemic situation in the state.

Another hashtag, "WorldBestCM" which garnered over 4,000 tweets was used to canvas support for Utttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Telangana CM KCR, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Reddy. Not to be left behind, a fan of superstar Rajinikanth tweeted his picture with the caption "WorldBestCM is yet to arrive".

As #UddhavResign began to trend, the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP started a campaign to counter it on Wednesday evening with the hashtag "MaharashtrawithCM". Abhijit Sapkal, state congress social media head, tweeted, "MVA led Maharashtra Government is working unitedly and tirelessly in order to beat the coronavirus. However BJP netas are busy in their tactical propaganda against Maharashtra.

"It's not the time of indulging ourselves in petty politics," Sapkal added. Yuva Sena (Shiv Sena's youth wing) secretary Varun Sardesai posted a video clip of late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and tweeted, "When bhakts and trolls from out of Maharashtra keep commenting on Maharashtra politics." PTI MR KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 lockdown: Army rescues 48 labourers stranded in J-K's Rajouri

The Army on Wednesday rescued 48 labourers stranded in a high-altitude area of Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district, a defense spokesperson said. The labourers, stuck near Dogrian village, had ran out of food and water when the armymen found...

COVID-19: toll raises to 12 in K'taka; 19 new cases reported

The death of two elderly people on Wednesday took COVID-19 related fatalities to 12 in Karnataka, where 19 new positive cases have been confirmed, taking the total number of infections to 279, the health department said. The government also...

A virus that hits all faiths tests religion's tie to science

Tanzanias president claimed the coronavirus cannot sit in the body of Christ. Israels health minister dismissed a potential curfew by saying that the Messiah will come and save us. A global Muslim missionary movement held mass gatherings...

Delhi govt selects 10 bureaucrats for coordination with resident commissioners of states to address issues of migrants: Official.

Delhi govt selects 10 bureaucrats for coordination with resident commissioners of states to address issues of migrants Official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020