UAE Crown Prince, Tunisian President discuss ways to contain COVID-19 response

In a telephone call, the leaders reviewed the measures the countries have taken in dealing with the virus, and the mechanisms of joint coordination to contain its negative effect on the economic and health sectors, among others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 16-04-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 18:01 IST
His Highness also affirmed the necessity of strengthening mutual support and solidarity between Arab countries in confronting COVID-19 and containing its risks and called for activating a joint Arab action in this regard. Image Credit: Wikipedia

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Tunisian President Kais Saied, have discussed bilateral relations, the global COVID-19 crisis and ways to contain the pandemic's repercussions at various levels.

In a telephone call, the leaders reviewed the measures the countries have taken in dealing with the virus, and the mechanisms of joint coordination to contain its negative effect on the economic and health sectors, among others.

Sheikh Mohamed stressed the importance of cooperation, solidarity, and exchange of experiences between the UAE and Tunisia in addressing the pandemic and expressed his condolences to President Saied and the Tunisian people for those who succumbed to the virus, wishing a speedy recovery to those infected.

His Highness also affirmed the necessity of strengthening mutual support and solidarity between Arab countries in confronting COVID-19 and containing its risks and called for activating a joint Arab action in this regard.

For his part, the Tunisian President expressed his appreciation for the UAE's keenness to provide support to its brothers during these difficult circumstances in the region and the world.

(With Inputs from APO)

