Rahul sends several truckloads of food material, other items to Amethi: Cong dist unit

17-04-2020
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has sent several truckloads of food grains and other essential items for the people of Amethi to help them tide over their hardships during the lockdown, the the Congress’ district unit said here on Friday. Amethi’s former Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has sent five trucks each of rice and wheat besides one truck of pulses, cooking oil, spices and other material for distribution among people, said party’s district unit president Anil Singh.

It is Rahul Gandhi’s endeavour to ensure that Amethi people face no difficulty in meeting their daily needs during these difficult times, said Singh, adding a total of 16,400 ration kits have been distributed among people of 877 gram panchayats and seven nagar panchayats here so far. For protecting people against coronavirus infection, 50,000 masks, 20,000 sanitizers, 20,000 soaps and other similar material have been distributed among “corona warriors” on behalf of Rahul Gandhi, said Singh.

Besides 'Congress fights Corona' group, being run under the guidance of Rahul Gandhi, is extending help to the Amethi natives living in other states, Singh said, adding that 91 people in Madhya Pradesh, 212 in Gujarat, 308 in Maharashtra, 52 in West Bengal and 308 in Punjab and Haryana have been helped by the group. Earlier too Rahul Gandhi had sent food grains for Amethi people.

