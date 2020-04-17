Left Menu
My 36 workers have network tested negative for COVID-19: Maha Minister

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad on Friday said that 36 of his workers, who were involved in the distribution network with him have tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

Updated: 17-04-2020 16:51 IST
Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad on Friday said that 36 of his workers, who were involved in the distribution network with him have tested negative for the novel coronavirus. "Today my 36 workers tested corona negative, who were actively involved with me in the distribution network. God is kind," Dr Jitendra Awhad wrote on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Awhad had released his coronavirus test report which came negative. "I am fit and fine and working on the streets. But, some channels are using me for TRP. Interesting to know that they think people watch this also. Please see the report. Undoubtedly I was overexposed for over a month. God is kind to those who are kind to others," Awhad had said.

Meanwhile, with 34 new cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra, the State's count rose to 3,236 on Friday, informed the state Health Department. As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country is 13,387. (ANI)

