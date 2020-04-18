Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 fallout: Siblings in Hyderabad develop low-cost face shields to be used by frontline warriers

As a goodwill gesture, two siblings from Hyderabad city are using up their savings to make face shields for the frontline warriors battling coronavirus.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 18-04-2020 09:35 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 09:35 IST
COVID-19 fallout: Siblings in Hyderabad develop low-cost face shields to be used by frontline warriers
Two sisters from Hyderabad are making face shields for doctors [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

As a goodwill gesture, two siblings from Hyderabad city are using up their savings to make face shields for the frontline warriors battling coronavirus. The sisters are providing these face shields to the health workers, sanitation workers etc free of cost.

"These protective face shields will add a layer of protection on the face and eyes. In usual surgical masks and N95 masks, the protection is just for nose and mouth, but eyes are exposed and wearing goggles is a constructive way to protect themselves. These face shields will help them to protect their overall face for a longer time without much discomfort." said Purva Rathi, an architect. "All the materials that have been used making these shields are simple stationary materials that we use in our field. We are trying to keep it as economic as possible and relatively easy to produce," she said.

"We are very thankful to each and every person out there who is standing to fight pandemic and making efforts to keep our country safe. We are glad, we could contribute a little of our knowledge for them. Our aim is to keep them safe who are risking there lives to keep us safe," she added. [{419d52e7-9a68-42f4-af12-c4fb281f944a:intradmin/01d5e7bd-eb3f-4bb7-9332-d07963044a21.jpg}]

Pooja Srinath Kabra also spoke to ANI about the initiative that she took with her sister Purva and said, "This is the best time where we use our knowledge and technology in the best way for our country. Our main aim is to help corona warriors. We are donating them for free of cost." "These shields are very comfortable to wear and easy to sanitise. Designed with holes on it for cross ventilation (easy to breathe). An OHP (over head projector) sheet is easy to insert on the notches given on shield" she said.

"Bank employees , daily essentials vendors , media persons who stay outdoors so that we stay safe at our home. To protect them, we have made protective face shields, so that there whole face can be covered," added Pooja. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

Rajnath Singh reviews functioning of AFMS to contain spread of COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Stink flirting' is a thing - just ask a ring-tailed lemur; Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Winning in 2016 is my favourite IPL memory, says David Warner

Australias opening batsman David Warner has revealed that winning the tournament in 2016 is his favourite Indian Premier League IPL memory. Warner, who was the skipper of SunRisers Hyderabad in 2016, led his side to the title win after defe...

Manchester City star Fernandinho names Messi, Ronaldo as toughest opponents

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe are the most difficult players Fernandinho, the Manchester City defender says he has ever encountered. The Brazilian has won three Premier League titles since arriving in England and has bee...

NBA, players agree on plan for partial salary withholding

With the NBA on hold, the league and players union said Friday they had agreed on a method for reducing player compensation should game be permanently canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. Through this agreement, and in order to provide p...

US must improve COVID-19 strategy to keep millions from falling into poverty: UN expert

The US must take urgent additional steps to prevent tens of millions of middle-class Americans hit by the COVID-19 pandemic from plunging into poverty, an independent UN human rights expert has said. UN Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020