Lockdown: 3 MP officials suspended for pic with liquor bottles

Three revenue department officials have been placed under suspension in Raisen district in Madhya Pradesh after a photograph showing them holding liquor bottles went viral on social media. There is a nationwide lockdown across the country till May 3 for the coronavirus outbreak and all liquor shops have been shut down during the period.

"Patwaris Ajay Dhakad, Dharmendra Mehra and Dayaram Arma have been suspended after their photographs holding liquor bottles went viral on social media. It amounts to tarnishing the government's image," Bareli Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Brijendra Rawat told PTI on Saturday. "The three have been attached to Udaipura teshil headquarters of the district," he added.

