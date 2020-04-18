Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra govt has failed in handling COVID-19 pandemic: Congress

Congress party's Andhra unit working president Tulasi Reddy on Saturday said the State government has failed in handling the coronavirus pandemic properly.

ANI | Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 18-04-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 23:52 IST
Andhra govt has failed in handling COVID-19 pandemic: Congress
Congress leader Tulasi Reddy addressing a press meet on Saturday in Kadapa. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Congress party's Andhra unit working president Tulasi Reddy on Saturday said the State government has failed in handling the coronavirus pandemic properly. Talking to media persons, Reddy said that the Central government's announcement of red zones has exposed the failure of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy led government in the State.

"Andhra Pradesh government is an utter failure in containing the spread of the coronavirus. The Centre released a list of red zones, orange zones or green zones in the country on April 15. The Centre identified 170 districts out of a total of 736 districts in the country as red zone districts, hot spot districts. That is 23.1 per cent of the total." "In our State, 11 out of 13 districts are identified as red zone districts. That is 84.61 per cent. Out of 28 States in the country, Andhra Pradesh has the highest number of red zone districts," added Reddy.

Sharing the data, he said that in UP only 9 out of 75 districts are in the red zone. "That is 12 pc only. In Telangana, there are 8 out of 31 districts in the red zone. That is 25.8 pc. Karnataka 10 pc. Tamil Nadu 56.75 pc. Kerala 42.85 pc. Odisha 2.70 pc," he said. BJP leader Lanka Dinakar also said the Andhra Pradesh government is suppressing facts to hide the positive cases in the State and there is no professional approach to handle COVID-19.

He said: "The Union government has allotted one lakh testing kits to Andhra Pradesh out of five lakh kits imported from South Korea, which is the highest testing kits given to a single State since 11 districts of Andhra Pradesh have been declared as red zone category out of 13 districts." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

Air India opens bookings on select domestic routes from May 4, intl from June 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Number of coronarivus cases in Egypt passes 3,000

Egypt confirmed 188 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total to 3,032, according to a health ministry statement.Nineteen new deaths caused by the illness were reported, raising the total to 224.Egypt has imposed a ...

Riot Games offering up to $100K for vulnerabilities in Vanguard

Riot Games has offered hackers up to 100,000 to discover vulnerabilities in Vanguard, the controversial anti-cheat system used by Valorant. The payouts that Riot Games have posted on their HackerOne bounty board reportedly are some of the b...

Coronavirus cases in Delhi climb to 1,893, death toll 43: Authorities

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Saturday climbed to 1,893, with 186 fresh cases and one death being reported in a day, according to the Delhi government authorities. Of the total 43 fatalities reported till ...

44 jihadists found dead in Chad prison: prosecutor

A group of 44 suspected members of Boko Haram, arrested during a recent operation against the jihadist group, have been found dead in the prison where they were being held, Chads chief prosecutor announced SaturdaySpeaking on national telev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020