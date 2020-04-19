Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. condemns arrests of Hong Kong democracy activists

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-04-2020 08:10 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 08:10 IST
U.S. condemns arrests of Hong Kong democracy activists

The Trump administration on Saturday condemned Hong Kong's arrests of 15 activists, including veteran politicians, a publishing tycoon and senior barristers, describing them as "inconsistent" with China's international commitments. The raids mark the biggest crackdown on the pro-democracy movement since the beginning of anti-government protests across the former British colony in June last year.

"The United States condemns the arrest of pro-democracy advocates in Hong Kong," U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said. "Beijing and its representatives in Hong Kong continue to take actions inconsistent with commitments made under the Sino-British Joint Declaration that include transparency, the rule of law, and guarantees that Hong Kong will continue to 'enjoy a high degree of autonomy'," Pompeo said.

U.S. President Donald Trump last November signed into law legislation backing protesters in Hong Kong despite angry objections from Beijing. The legislation requires the State Department to certify, at least annually, that Hong Kong retains enough autonomy to justify favorable U.S. trading terms that have helped it maintain its position as a world financial center. The law also threatens sanctions for human rights violations.

In a separate statement, U.S. Attorney General William Barr called the arrests "the latest assault on the rule of law and the liberty of the people of Hong Kong." "These events show how antithetical the values of the Chinese Communist Party are to those we share in Western liberal democracies," he added, saying the arrests and other actions "demonstrate once again that the Chinese Communist Party cannot be trusted." Among those detained on charges of illegal assembly were Democratic Party founder Martin Lee, 81, publishing tycoon Jimmy Lai, 71, and former lawmaker and barrister Margaret Ng, 72, according to media and political sources. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick and Sarah Lynch; Editing by Sam Holmes)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

45 more COVID-19 cases in Agra, district count reaches 241

45 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Agra, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the district to 241, said District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh on Sunday.With 45 new positive cases of COVID-19 being reported in Agra, the t...

Thousands of migratory flamingos flock to Navi Mumbai

A large number of migratory Flamingo birds have flocked to Navi Mumbai.While Mumbai fights its battle against the coronavirus, the residents were given a visual treat when a flock of migratory Flamingo birds were seen at the creek in Navi M...

75-year-old man tests coronavirus positive in Varanasi

A 75-year-old Varanasi resident has been found coronavirus positive, said Kaushal Raj Sharma, District Magistrate Varanasi on Sunday. The man resides in Pitarkunda area under Sigra Police Station of the district.DM Varanasi further informed...

Dolphins waive DT Willis, 5 others

The Miami Dolphins waived six players on Saturday, including former University of Florida and University of Miami defensive tackle Gerald Willis. Also waived were linebackers Jake Carlock and Jamal Davis II, wide receivers Andy Jones and Te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020