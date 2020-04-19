Domestic violence: Maha CM asks women to call on 3 numbers

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Sunday asked women facing domestic violence toapproach police on the number 100 or on two helplines beingrun by private players for complaints and counselling

These private-operated numbers are 1800120820050 and18001024040, the CM said

In a video message Thackeray said, "It is not theculture of Maharashtra to mistreat women. I will not tolerateit. Any woman facing such injustice should dial 100, andpolice will come to help you." "There are two more helplines, 1800120820050 and18001024040, where complaints can be raised and counsellorswill be available," he informed.

