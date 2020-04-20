Left Menu
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that two policemen have been suspended and over 100 persons have been arrested in connection with the Palghar lynching case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-04-2020 15:24 IST
Over 100 people arrested, nothing communal in this, says Uddhav Thackeray on Palghar incident
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that two policemen have been suspended and over 100 persons have been arrested in connection with the Palghar lynching case. "We have suspended two policemen and appointed ADG CID Crime Atulchandra Kulkarni to investigate the matter. Over 100 persons have been arrested, including the five main accused. There is nothing communal in this whole incident. I have spoken to (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah this morning," Thackeray said.

"Yesterday news was spread about mob lynching. The incident happened on April 16. Mob lynching is unfortunate," Thackeray said. Three people -- Swami Kalpvruksha Giri, Swami Sushil Giri and their driver Nilesh Telgade, who were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to Gujarat, were beaten to death, allegedly by villagers in Gadchinchle of Palghar, as they suspected them of being thieves. They were brought to the hospital in the wee hours of April 17 and were declared dead.

Sharing details regarding the incident, Thackeray said that they were going to Gujarat via interior roads from Gadchinchle village. "They reached up to Dadra and Nagar Haveli border and were turned back from there by the central forces. While returning they were attacked by locals on suspicion of them being thieves," he said. "People are asking why I am silent on this. No one is silent on the incident. Police reached the spot and started the search for accused," he added. (ANI)

