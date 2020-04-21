Left Menu
Development News Edition

N.Korea's Kim getting treatment after cardiovascular procedure -report

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 21-04-2020 05:45 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 05:45 IST
N.Korea's Kim getting treatment after cardiovascular procedure -report

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is receiving treatment after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure early this month, a South Korean media report said, amid speculation over Kim's health following his absence from a key anniversary event. North Korea marked the anniversary of the birthday of its founding father and Kim's grandfather, Kim Il Sung, as a national holiday on April 15, but Kim was not seen in attendance.

Daily NK, a speciality website run mostly by North Korean defectors, cited unidentified sources inside the isolated state saying Kim is recovering at a villa in the Mount Kumgang resort county of Hyangsan on the east coast after getting the procedure on April 12 at a hospital there. Reporting from inside North Korea is notoriously difficult, especially on matters concerning the country's leadership, given tight controls on information.

South Korea's Unification Ministry, which handles inter-Korean affairs, declined to comment on the report. Kim's health has deteriorated in recent months due to heavy smoking, obesity and overwork, the Daily NK report said.

"My understanding is that he had been struggling (with cardiovascular problems) since last August but it worsened after repeated visits to Mount Paektu," a source was quoted as saying, referring to the country's sacred mountain. Kim left for the hospital after presiding over a meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's politburo on April 11, where Kim was publicly last seen, the report said.

Pyongyang fired multiple short-range missiles last week which Seoul officials said were also part of the Kim Il Sung birthday celebration. Such military events would usually be observed by Kim, but there was no KCNA report on the test at all.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Japan told IOC it would pay for cost of postponing Olympics -Kyodo citing IOC

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has agreed that his country would shoulder the cost of postponing the Olympics - estimated at around 3 billion - in line with the existing contract, Kyodo news agency said, citing the International Olympic...

U.S.' Pelosi: negotiators agreed 'principles' of next coronavirus aid package

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday Republican and Democratic negotiators have come to terms on the principles of the next coronavirus relief package, which is expected to focus on more aid for small businesses and be taken up in...

Coronavirus to impoverish millions of children in Middle East -UNICEF

Millions of children in the Middle East will become poorer as their caregivers lose jobs from lockdowns aimed at stemming the spread of coronavirus across the region, according to the U.N. Childrens Fund UNICEF. UNICEF said children were ne...

UN member states demand 'equitable' access to future COVID-19 vaccines

The 193 members of the UN General Assembly have adopted by consensus a resolution that calls for equitable, efficient and timely access to any future vaccines developed to fight coronavirusThe resolution on Monday also highlights the crucia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020