N. Korean leader Kim not believed to be critically ill - Chinese party source

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is not believed to be critically ill, an official with the Chinese Communist Party's International Liaison Department told Reuters on Tuesday, following media reports about the state of Kim's health.

The official declined to be identified given the sensitivity of the matter. The International Liaison Department is the main Chinese body dealing with neighbouring North Korea.

