Trump says immigration suspension to last 60 days

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2020 03:56 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 03:56 IST
President Donald Trump has suspended immigration for green-card seekers for 60 days, arguing the controversial move would protect US jobs. Trump offered the first details about a vague announcement he made on Monday night, addressing an issue key to his conservative base as the country is ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 43,000 people dead

"By pausing immigration, it will help put unemployed Americans first in line for jobs as America reopens," Trump said at his daily pandemic briefing on Tuesday

"This pause will be in effect for 60 days" he said, adding that he would decide on any extension or changes "based on economic conditions at the time".

