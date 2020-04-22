Left Menu
Development News Edition

Not good to pressurise Maha Guv on Thackeray's nomination: BJP

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 16:27 IST
Not good to pressurise Maha Guv on Thackeray's nomination: BJP

The BJP is not against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's nomination as an MLC, but he should have contested an election earlier to become a member of the Legislative Council, state unit party president Chandrakant Patil said on Wednesday. Patil also said that it did not look good to "pressurise" the state governor amidst such (coronavirus) crisis to appoint Thackeray as an MLC.

His comments came against the backdrop of the state cabinet's recommendation to governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to nominate Thackeray, who is not a member of the state legislature, to the Upper House from the Governor's quota. Koshyari has not yet taken a call on the recommendation yet.

"We are not against Thackeray getting nominated to the Upper House of the Maharashtra legislature through Governor's quota," Patil said. "In fact, Thackeray has enough time till May 27 when the six-month period (to become a member of the state legislature) ends. He can wait till then," Patil said.

In an apparent reference to the state Cabinet's recommendation to the governor earlier this month, the BJP leader said it did not look good to pressurise the governor amidst such (coronavirus) crisis to nominate Thackeray as an MLC. The state BJP chief also wondered why Thackeray did not contest an election in the past to become a member of the Legislative Council.

He blamed the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government of the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress for politicising the entire issue. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had on Monday sought to know who was stopping Koshyari from approving the state cabinet's recommendation. He had also said that Koshyari's affiliation with the BJP is not a secret, but this is not the time to indulge in politics.

Thackeray, who is not a member of either house of Maharashtra legislature, took oath as chief minister on November 28, 2019. Under the Constitution, he has to become member of the legislature by May 28, 2020. However, all elections were postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic, so the state cabinet on April 9 recommended that he be nominated to the Council from the governor's quota.

Under Article 171 of the Constitution,the governor can nominate members having special knowledgeor practical experiencein literature, science, art, cooperative movement and social service. There are currently two vacancies among members from governor's quota due to resignations of NCP legislators who joined the BJP before the assembly polls.

The Bombay High Court had on Monday refused interim relief on a BJP worker's plea opposing the state cabinet's recommendation that Thackeray be appointed as governor's nominee..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Germany sees future need to learn lessons of corona outbreak

German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke to her Australian counterpart on Tuesday about the coronavirus pandemic, her spokesman said on Wednesday, adding that establishing facts about the outbreak would help to learn lessons for the future.Aus...

Milkha Singh proud of daughter combating COVID-19 as doctor in New York hospital

Former Olympian Milkha Singh on Wednesday said that he is proud of his daughter Mona Milkha Singh who is treating COVID-19 patients at a hospital in the United States of America. The veteran athlete is concerned about his daughter but maint...

Sterling recovers as bargain hunters return

Sterling recovered on Wednesday, as some traders bought back a currency that had slipped to a two-week low the day before during a flight to financial safe havens after oil prices crashed.The pound is still above its mid-March lows, but ana...

Britain's Zoom parliament makes an almost glitch-free debut

British lawmakers upended 700 years of history on Wednesday, grilling stand-in leader Dominic Raab by video link in an unprecedented but largely successful hybrid parliament session forced by the coronavirus outbreak. As Britain endures its...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020