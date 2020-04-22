Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo says annexation of West Bank is Israeli decision to make

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 21:49 IST
Pompeo says annexation of West Bank is Israeli decision to make
Representative image

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday it was an Israeli decision whether to annex parts of the West Bank and the United States will offer its views on this to the new Israeli government in private.

"As for the annexation of the West Bank, the Israelis will ultimately make those decisions," Pompeo told reporters. "That's an Israeli decision. And we will work closely with them to share with them our views of this in (a) private setting." Pompeo also said he was "happy" Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and centrist rival Benny Gantz signed a deal on Monday to form a national emergency government, saying he did not think a fourth Israeli election was in Israel's interest.

The coalition agreement states that while the new government will strive for peace and regional stability, plans to extend Israeli sovereignty to Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank - land the Palestinians seek for a state - could be promoted. The move would mean a de-facto annexation of territory that Israel seized in a 1967 war and that is presently under Israeli military control. It would have to be greenlighted by the United States, after which Netanyahu would be permitted to advance plans from July 1, the agreement says.

The Palestinians and many countries consider settlements to be illegal under the Geneva Conventions that bar settling on land captured in war. Israel disputes this, citing security needs and biblical, historical and political connections to the land.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

One Punch Man Season 3 to reveal Garou’s human side, his more screentime revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

India's largest religious minority being targeted during COVID-19: CPI(M)

CPIM on Wednesday alleged that Indias largest religious minority is being targeted at a time when the country is battling the COVID-19 pandemic. The Politburo of the CPIM strongly condemns the communal targeting of Indias largest religious...

Firing in Mahim area

A man opened fire in Mahim incentral Mumbai on Wednesday evening, the police saidNobody was injured in the incident which took placeon Cadle Road near Mahim Police Station, an official saidThe accused allegedly fired one round at a man who ...

Albanian shops, courts, taxis resume work next week, with conditions

Albania, which already began this week to loosen some of the tightest coronavirus restrictions in Europe, will let some more shops, courts and taxis resume business beginning next week, provided that they meet hygiene and social distancing ...

IMF sees $50 billion in current demand for new short-term liquidity line

Current demand for the IMFs new short-term liquidity line could reach 50 billion from several countries, IMF officials said on Wednesday, saying the facility could help countries address liquidity needs before they morphed into bigger probl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020