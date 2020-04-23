AIMIM MP seeks to know details of CSR spend of local firms

All India Majlis-e- Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Imitiaz Jaleel demanded on Thursday that details of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) spend of companies in Aurangabad area be made public. Several companies are spending CSR funds in other regions or outside Maharashtra when there was a need to upgrade local hospitals amid the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

In a letter, Jaleel, who also heads the state unit of his party, demanded that the district administration write to local industrial associations and seek details of CSR spend. This information should be put in the public domain, he said, adding that companies should use CSR funds in the area where they are located.

