Covid-19: Jharkhand CM orders probe into social boycott of family

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday ordered a probe into reports that people of a village in Ramgarh district has ostracized a family claiming that a member of it, who came from Chhattisgarh, is a Covid-19 patient. It is reported that villagers of Murudih under Gola block allegedly prevented a woman member of the family from using a tube well after the arrival of that person, Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Singh said.

"A probe has been ordered into the allegations of social boycott of a family by villagers who alleged that the brother-in-law of the woman is a coronavirus positive case and he arrived from another state," the DC said. However, the man was asked to stay on home quarantine as per standard protocol.

Instructing the DC to help the family, Soren renewed his appeal to people of the state not to pay heed to rumours. "Do not pay attention to rumours. (Both) the pandemic and rumours can be fought with cooperation from society.

Maintain distance with each other, but stay connected in heart," Soren said in a tweet. Gola Block Development Officer Kuldeep Kumar and local police station in-charge Dhananjay Prasad visited the village and preliminary investigation has found no coronavirus positive patient there, the DC said.

The entire Ramgarh district has not reported any Covid-19 case so far, Ramgarh Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar said. The DC said legal action would be taken against the culprits after the enquiry report is submitted.

The woman concerned is engaged in Mukhya Mantri Didi Kitchen scheme by which cooked food is provided to the needy and stranded people, said the SP. The SP also dismissed as fake a video purportedly showing a couple of children crying for food.

The video has gone viral going on social media..

